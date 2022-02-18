For her son’s sixth birthday, actress Tonto Dikeh outdid herself with a present to mark the occasion.

The actress revealed in an Instagram post that she had purchased a plot of land in Scotland for her son, Andre Dikeh.

She noted that she had help from Hip Hop legend, Snoop Dogg, in purchasing the property.

The deed to the property, she added, came with title ‘Lord’.

Sharing some papers that indicated that the purchase was real, Tonto wrote: “Planning your future has been the most important event for me.”

“For this year I got my baby @kingandre_dikeh a piece of Scotland’s real estate and his deeds came with a title as ‘LORD’ and a Tree planted in his honour and name. I am so proud of how far we have come as a team,” she shared on her Instagram.

In another post, Tonto Dikeh also shared photos from her son’s birthday.

In one photo, he was seen posing with four birthday cakes. This is no surprise as the actress in 2020 celebrated her birthday with six cakes.

Tonto, who called Andre her heart and soul, said she was proud of him and his growth.

“May the universe bless you beyond our dreams. To say I love you is an understatement, I am dangerously in love with your existence. The one who hurts you should be ready to lose it all,” she wrote.

She added that “this is how far I will go for my love for you!! I am not ashamed to prove this love in the highest mountain. Thank you for choosing me! Blessings are yours my son.”