All eyes will be hooked on Adom TV, Ghana’s number one television station, as an all-new and intriguing season of audiences’ favourite talent show, Adepam is set to roll.

The maiden season of the show ended with contestants showcasing their creativity and bringing a whole different meaning to glitz and glamour.

From vogue fashion to the ‘ye wrowro ho’ moments and the runway segments, the show was unbeatable.

Like the previous edition, the Season 2 of Adepam will illicit beauty of vocational training, especially the dressmaking sector, but with a different twist.

Children below the ages of 12 will have the special chance to be featured on the show to sketch out creative designs for selected contestants.

The best part; guardians of children with the best sketches will rock their outfits on a runway to promote their ward’s design.

The selected host for the show will leave audiences drooling with her eloquence and fashion statements.

Wondering who she is, stay tuned to Adom TV to witness the official launch of ‘Wo Nsa No Adwuma,’ ‘Me Nim Adepam’, next week.

See photos from practical auditions below:

Adepam

Adepam

Adepam

Adepam