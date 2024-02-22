Some farmers at Atadeka, Yaw Kwasi, Gafa, Adu Kojo, Atama Akura, and adjacent communities near Asuaba in the Upper West Akyem district of the Eastern Region have lost their farmlands.

The farmlands had served as their source of livelihood for decades.

The peasant farmers claim their farmlands have been sold to a private developer by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.

They claim the Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce is driving them out of the land to take possession.

Speaking at a press conference on behalf of about 20 communities, Obaa Yaa Asantewaa expressed displeasure over the seizure of their farmlands and the destruction of 6000 acres of farms by the Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce.

Farm produce, including cocoa, palm fruits, pawpaw, oranges, plantain, cassava, and cocoyam, were destroyed.

Obaa Yaa Asantewaa noted that, despite farming on the land for over fifty years, they were neither notified nor compensated before the farmland was cleared.

Meanwhile, the Akwansrahene of Kyabi-Apapam, who also serves as the second in command for the Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce, Nana Baffuor Kwabena Baah said the Asuaba community and surrounding areas are under the jurisdiction of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area.

Therefore, he said the lands belong to the Okyenhene, making him the allodial owner not the settlers occupying the land.

Nana Kwabena Baah called for the immediate arrest of a woman identified as Yaa Asantewaa for disrespecting the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.

