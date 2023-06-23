

A 50-year-old farmer has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife at Apla, a rural community in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The suspect, only known as Seth, is said to have murdered his wife Victoria, 42, in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to residents, Seth, after the alleged murder, told the Dadematseme of the area that a side wall of their building collapsed over the night, killing her wife.

Trust FM’s reporter, King 1, who followed the police into the crime scene reported that, Seth after the alleged act, attempted cleaning the blood on the ground, using a bedspread and some shirts.

Police upon search around the house saw the said clothes in the bush, with weed in a shirt belonging to Seth.

He also reported that Seth restated on their way from the hospital that the wife died as a result of a misunderstanding and struggling between them after he earlier said the deceased passed on as a result of excess alcohol intake the previous day.

While the deceased is currently at the St. Martins Depores Hospital at Agormanya, pending autopsy, the suspected killer is in the custody of the police assisting investigation.

