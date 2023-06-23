Scottish side, Hibernian have completed the signing of Ghana goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott on a three-year deal.

Wollacott joined the side from Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

Wollacott has joined up with Goalkeeping Coach Stuart Garden and his teammates to prepare for the upcoming Premiership campaign.

Having come through Bristol City’s Academy, Wollacott has recently been competing in the third and fourth tiers of English football. He made 20 appearances for Charlton Athletic last season.

Alongside football, he’s also been competing regularly on the international front with Ghana, so far he’s earned 11 senior caps.

Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson commented: “We’re delighted to bring Jojo to the Club and I’m looking forward to working with him again.

“He’s a player I’ve known for some time and it’s great to see that he’s starting to fulfil his potential. He now has over 100 games under his belt and has played on the international stage with Ghana.

“He’s an athletic, brave, and confident goalkeeper, and with big competitions coming up it’s important we’re strong in the goalkeeping department.”

Wollacott missed last year’s World Cup due to a finger injury sustained in the warm up for his last outing before the tournament.