Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew, says he always feels elated anytime he plays with his elder brother Andre Ayew because it represents fulfilled aspirations.

The two have shared the same dressing room playing for the same teams.

In France, the duo followed in their father’s footsteps by winning the league and super cup together by playing for Olympique Marseille.

They both moved to the Premier League with Jordan moving to Aston Villa while Andre Ayew signed for Swansea City.

However, they ended up playing for Swansea in the Premier League.

Andre and Jordan have also played for the Black Stars since 2010, recording 114 and 90 appearances respectively, putting them in the top five, with Andre, the captain dominating the chart.

“Every time I play with my brother there is happiness because we have fulfilled our dreams,” the Crystal Palace forward said.

“It was painful to leave the tournament, but we did our best and gave everything to represent Ghana in the best way possible.”

He further commended his family for playing a crucial role in realising their dream.

“I have a big family, I was raised by grandparents, aunties and uncles. They did a really good job. If I’m here today it’s because of them, they played their part.

“I always say that it’s important for me to remember where I came from, to thank them for their role in bringing me up. I feel blessed.”

