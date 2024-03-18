Ed Sheeran has sung in Punjabi for the first time during his concert in Mumbai, leaving fans thrilled and setting social media ablaze.

During the show on Saturday night, the English superstar invited the Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh to perform with him on stage.

Crowds went wild when the duo gave a rendition of Dosanjh’s hit track Lover in Punjabi.

On Instagram, one fan said it was “the crossover we never knew we needed”. Another said: “I think I have seen history in the making,” while a third said Sheeran’s Punjabi was “perfect”.

After wrapping the performance, both artists posted a clip from the performance from their Instagram handles.

The Shape Of You singer wrote: “Got to bring out Diljit Dosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come!”

Meanwhile, Dosanjh shared the video with the caption: “Brother singing in Panjabi for the first time.”In the comments section, celebrities also expressed their excitement at the collaboration, with the actor Varun Dhawan simply writing: “Global domination.”

Sheeran released his latest album Autumn Variations last September.

His Mumbai concert was part of his Asia and Europe Tour.