The Nollywood industry experiences a tragic loss as it mourns the loss of a colleague, Oyebamiji Tolani Quadri better known as Sisi Quadri.

The devastating news was relayed by his fellow actor, Tunde Olayusuf, who took to his Instagram page to share a photo of Sisi Quadri while announcing the sad development.

He reflected on the belief that everything in the world is by the will of Allah, and just as we originate from Him, so shall we return to Him.

He offered prayers for God to grant peace to the departed soul of the 44-year-old actor and give his family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Everything in the world is according to the will of Allah, from Allah we have come and unto him we shall all return. May God rest your soul,” he noted.

The news has left his fans and followers in shock as many flooded his page, begging to hear a refutal story from the late actor’s account.

Sisi Quadri last movie he starred in is Anikulakpo, where he played the role of Ghost.