A suspected armed robber has allegedly been shot dead by armed police personnel deployed to Kwahu Afram Plains to curb rampant robbery incidents in the area.



Kwasi Thomas alias Gambo was killed when he allegedly attempted to escape from Police after his arrest.



Starrfm.com.gh has gathered that Gambo was arrested by the police based on intelligence at dawn while asleep with his wife at Ekye Amanfrom in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District.



However, he allegedly attempted to escape from lawful arrest while being transported to the Donkorkrom Divisional Police command, hence was gunned down.



The family visited the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital Morgue to identify the body on Friday.

The family has, however, debunked claims by the police.



According to them, the deceased was not an armed robber, did not resist arrest neither did he attempt to escape from Police custody.



They are calling for an independent investigation into the incident.



Gambo was a radio serial caller sympathetic to the ruling party but some residents have told Starr News there has always been suspicion that he was part of a robbery gang that has been terrorising commuters on roads in the area.



Gambo left behind six children and a wife.



The Donkorkrom Police Command and the Eastern Regional Police Command are tight-lipped on the matter.



Kwahu Afram Plains area has been battling with highway robbery incidents for about two decades. Many have been shot dead, while others sustained injuries. Victims have lost huge monies and personal belongings.



Owing to this, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare deployed the Anti-Armed robbery squad to the area upon assumption of office.



The IGP subsequently led some top management members of the Ghana Police Service to visit Kwahu Afram Plains on September 22, 2021, to court the corporation of Traditional leaders and residents for the renewed commitment of the Police to fight the menace.



However, the robbers struck again on Saturday, October 9,2021 at about 7:30pm and gunned down a motor rider, identified as Bright during the robbery of a mobile money vendor.



The four-member robbery gang wearing face masks invaded Samuel Agbozo Enterprise which is a mobile money and Phone shop amidst indiscriminate firing of warning shots.



They took away monies and many mobile phones and subsequently robbed a nearby provision shop as well.



The motor rider, who was unaware of the robbery incident, attempted to ride past the robbery scene but was shot dead by the armed robbers.



The robbers, who were on foot, absconded into the bush with the booty before the arrival of the police.



The following day, the immediate past District Chief Executive for Afram Plains South George Ofori Junior narrowly escaped highway attack while on his way to Ekye Amanfrom to attend a funeral.



The DCE, who was in his official vehicle with his driver, bumped into the robbery attack at Boakyekrom stretch of Tease to Ekye Amanfrom road but the driver failed to stop and rather accelerated to escape.