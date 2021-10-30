The chief of Nakpanduri in the North East Region is demanding the arrest of a group of individuals who connived with a fake Togolese witch doctor to torture and extort large sums of money from over 20 elderly women in the town.

According to a police report, the women accused of being witches were forced into confessions at a torture camp in Togo.

For their release from the camp, their relatives were asked and made to pay imposed fines of between Gh2,000 and Gh5,000 to the witch doctor.

However, after the matter was reported, Togolese security forces raided the torture camp and arrested the fake witch doctor.

Following his arrest, the Nakpanduri chief is calling for justice for the women as he demands the arrest of the individuals who forced the women to the camp.

