When asked to account for Gh45,000 in savings, he merely said, “Sika n’ashye,” implying that he had squandered the funds.

Baba Dogo is husband to Hawa Awudu’s elder sister. Hawa Awudu, who is 28 years old, traveled to Saudi Arabia to search for greener pastures in 2017.

She stayed there for four years and worked as a house help.

While in Saudi Arabia, Hawa earned a monthly salary of GHc900.

But she directed her employer to channel her salary into the bank accounts of Baba Dogo, who was to keep the money in trust for her until she returned to Ghana.

She managed to make a Gh45,000 savings.

Hawa, however, returned home three months ago to discover that Baba Dogo had allegedly squandered the savings.

Baba claims he used the funds to seek a political contract.

When Baba was asked to account for the money when he appeared on the Obra Show on Nhyira FM, all he could say was “Sika n’ashye”.

According to him, the lost savings cannot be accounted for since he never won any of the contracts he was seeking.