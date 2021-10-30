A 30-year-old man, John Banuda, who stoned his mother to death at Gindabuo, a village on the Sawla-Wa highway in the Sawla District of the Savannah Region has been arrested.

Mr Banuda reportedly committed the act on Monday after his mother objected to a planned night trip but fled afterwards.

The Sawla District police commander, who confirmed the arrest, said the chief of Gindabuo directed some youth to mount a search for the suspect in the nearby communities and he was found.

The commander, ASP De-Graft Adjei added investigation is still ongoing.

Meanwhile,

the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Sawla District hospital mortuary.

