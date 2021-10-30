A Magistrates’ Court in Ilorin on Friday ordered that two men be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly arranging an abortion for a woman.

The police charged Abdullateef Ibrahim, a barber and Ogundele Adeyinka, a patent medicine store operator with criminal conspiracy and causing miscarriage.

Magistrate Abayomi Muyiwa ordered that they should be remanded in Oke-kura correctional centre.

Magistrate Muyiwa adjourned the case to November 4 for further mention.

The direct complaint was filed by Mrs Victoria Okoduwa, the Kwara Chairperson of International Federation of Female Lawyer.

She said that Ibrahim impregnated a woman (name withheld) and lured her to a patent medicine store at Isale Aluko owned by Adeyinka for an abortion.

She alleged that Ibrahim also admitted that he took the victim to Adeyinka, who administered some drugs and injection on her which resulted in the pregnancy termination.