A family is outraged over the fact that their relative who was at the mortuary of Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw is missing from the facility.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Afua Ataa who was allegedly beaten to death by her brother’s son.

The nephew, whose name has been given as Kofi Kreman, allegedly lynched his aunt on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Kwawu Atuobikrom in the Eastern Region.

He was remanded with an autopsy ordered to ascertain the cause of death when he subsequently appeared in court.

Following the court order, it emerged the body was nowhere to be found in the mortuary.



But speaking in an interview with Adom News’ Akwasi Dwamena, Municipal Health Director Celestina Asante, disclosed the body was part of a mass burial exercise held.

According to her, the police brought in the body after the incident and the relatives didn’t show up at the facility, hence their decision.

The Municipal Environmental Health Director, Joseph Krampah, also confirmed the mass burial, adding the hospital authorities brought it.

He indicated 30 bodies including nine adults and 21 babies were involved and they were buried at the Nkawkaw Trado public cemetery.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, the Head of the mortuary noted the facility was faulty and public announcements were made for relatives to come for members who were there but Afua Ataa’s family did not show up.

However, the family is still not convinced by the explanations and are demanding for the corpse.

Further checks have revealed the suspected killer is still in police custody waiting for the autopsy report.