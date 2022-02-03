A fire outbreak on Thursday morning at Akwatialine in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region has destroyed several property belonging to wood dealers.

According to reports, about 50 shops have been destroyed in the fire which began at around 7:00am.

The Ghana Fire Service was at the scene to prevent the further spread of the fire, but residents say the personnel did not intervene to douse the fire.

Shops burning down at Akwatialine

“We called the Fire Service, and for almost two hours, no one came here. Finally, they came with an empty car and left with the excuse that they were going for water,” one said.

“We called and they (Fire Service) said they will not come because we live in kiosks. We fetched water in our buckets in an attempt to put out the fire,” another stated.

But speaking on the matter, Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, ACP Kwaku Buah, said the fire tenders could not access the fire’s base.

“The fire tender has been here for over an hour but cannot have access to the firebase, where the fire started. Why don’t you blame the one who started the fire because I know people have been educated that around this time, you don’t set fire to anything.

“The best they can do is use the tube to get to the place. This place is too congested for even pragyia (a tricycle) to go through. This is wood on fire. You salvage it and bring it to where there is no fire, fire starts there. That is what is happening,” he said.

Three fire tenders have been transported to the scene.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established but residents have alleged that the burning of wood waste in the area caused the fire.

