An angry family has abandoned the corpse of their son for the Abirem police in the Eastern region.

The action of the family, according to them, is based on the decision by the police to conduct an autopsy without their consent.

The family deposited the body at the I &I mortuary, but the police, on their own volition, conducted an autopsy on it.

The family said they have disowned the corpse due to the action of the police and have warned the mortuary workers not to call them because the police are now responsible for it.

The deceased has been identified as 17-year-old Samuel Adjei Boateng, who was a washing bay attendant at Abirem Maamaso.

Samuel reportedly lost his life after two policemen assaulted him.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the family, Kwadwo Boateng, is demanding the arrest and prosecution of the two policemen whose actions allegedly led their son’s death.

The family has also called for an independent probe into the incident.

The family has further appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President John Mahama, IGP Dr Dampare, the Attorney General, and NGOs to come to their aid and help their cause for justice to avert any reprisal attacks.

