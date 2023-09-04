2020 Olympian, Sarfo Ansah is the champion for the 2023 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human competition following his impressive run of 10.1 seconds which was hand-timed.

This is the second time he is winning the ultimate after 2021.

Though he could not compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games, he learnt a lot and the evidence is his name in the books as the winner of the final of finals at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

He was followed by Bokpim Mustapha Alufa (10,4secs) and Salifu Gafaru (10.5secs).

Janet Mensah of the Speedsters Club won the female race in 11.5 seconds. She beat Beatrice Boakye and Felicia Awudi in an exciting race.

Here are the full results:

GNPC GFH GRAND FINALE

Held At The Cape Coast Sports Stadium – 2/09/2023

Handtime Results

U15 Boys

1st. Felix Anorigiya, Nana Bosoma Athletics Club, Bono Region (11.2s)

2nd. Albert Abofla, Nana Akosua Dua Sika Brayie II, Ahafo (11.5s)

3rd. Harrison Adjei, Demo Basic School, G/ Accra (11.6s)

U15 Girls

1st. Dartey Florence, Nana Bosoma Athletics Club. Bono Region (12.4s)

2nd. Adu Bofa Lilian, OJ Athletics Club, Ashanti Region (12.5s)

3rd. Serwaa A. Ernestina, Nana Bosoma Athletics Club, Bono Region (12.6s)

U18 Boys

1st. Isaac Sarfo, OKESS, Ashanti Region (10.3s)

2nd. Ransford Addison, Nana Bosoma Athletics Club, Bono (10.5s)

3rd. Moses Mbila, Hunting Club, Ashanti Region (10.6s)

U18 Girls

1st. Florence Agyemang, Kass, Ashanti Region (12.1s)

2nd. Aisha Ibrahim, St Louis Girls Shs, Ashanti Region (12.5s)

3rd. Fulera Suleman, Nana Effah Jhs, Bono East (12.6s)

Seniors – Males

1st. Sarfo Ansah, Uds, Northern Region (10.1s)

2nd. Bokpim Mustapha Alufar, LCAC, G/Accra (10.4s)

3rd. Salifu Gafaru, Sora Club, Northern Region (10.5s)

Seniors – Females

1st. Janet Mensah, Speedsters Club, Ashanti Region (11.5s)

2nd. Beatrice Boakye, UDS, Northern Region (11.6s)

3rd. Felicia Awudi, UDS, Northern Region (11.9s)