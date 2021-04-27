The Ghana Health Service in the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate has charged all Director Generals of health facilities in the region to be on the alert on missing body parts of corpses at mortuaries.

A statement issued by the Regional Director of GHS, Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang indicated that their attention has been drawn to the matters.

He, therefore, charged all facility heads are to ensure a level of “security at mortuaries and entire facility premises” to prevent the occurrence of such incidents in the facilities.

In March, there were reports in both mainstream and social media that a health facility has recorded missing body parts at its morgue.

The bizarre news put a lot of people on edge. And since, measures have been taken to curb the situation.

Below is the full statement