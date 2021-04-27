On March 23, two motor riders who are said to be agents of a lotto company were speeding to close their daily sales when they simultaneously hit and run over a 46-year-old man.

Robert Nchamla, the victim was referred to the Volta regional teaching hospital but died on March 31.

His wife is calling for justice while residents in the regional capital are also calling on authorities to regulate the activities of motor riders.

Robert has left behind 10 adolescents, most of whom are girls in their last tribute to their late father, the children sung “only heaven knows where we are going” to bid him farewell.

Priest Kwasi Robert Nchamla was a farmer and a photographer, the only breadwinner for eight biological children and two adopted ones. He was blessed with three sets of twins and two singles.

The last sets of twins are just three months old. According to his church elders, Robert was a devout Christian who rose through the ranks of the New Apostolic church into priesthood.

“It is his hard work that has brought him this far. He rose through the ranks and he was a priest until his death.”

His death on the 31st of March 2021 was caused by two lotto agents allegedly speeding to close daily sales, with one hitting him while the running over him.

The burden to look after 10 adolescents is left on the shoulders of a mother nursing three months of twins without any major source of income.

“He is the sole breadwinner for the house. Now that he is gone, where do I put these young babies to go and work? I tremble these days anytime I hear the sound of a motorbike.”

Robert’s wife is calling for justice. “It is lotto agents that killed my husband and I am calling on authorities to bring activities of motor riders under control.”

The church wants those who can support the family do so in this difficult moment as the church alone cannot bear the burden.

Meanwhile, residents in the Oti regional capital, Dambai, are calling on authorities to step in to control the reckless riding of motorbikes in town. There is more in the following video report.