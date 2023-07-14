Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Fameye has shown love to Aboagye, widely known across social media as Fameye Jnr, a dedicated follower.

Fameye with Aboagye also known as Fameye Jnr and family

Deeply influenced by Fameye’s music and personae, the fan has named his newborn son after the ‘Nothing I Get’ hitmaker.

The little boy’s name has been given as Peter Fameye Aboagye.

Fameye’s rise to fame has been nothing short of extraordinary. With his unique blend of Afrobeats and highlife music, he has won the hearts of many and beyond.

His songs often touch on everyday struggles and the pursuit of success, making him relatable to people from all walks of life.

Fameye earlier this week took time off his busy schedule to surprise this fan with some items to support the upbringing of the child.

