DJ Azonto, crooner of the popular ‘Fa No Fom’ banger, has rendered an apology to his senior colleague Yaa Pono for some unpleasant comments he made.

DJ Azonto in an earlier interview had negative things to say when asked of his relationship with Yaa Pono who was hitherto known to be his associate.

This caused a rift between the two, but DJ Azonto after careful assessment said he has eaten humble pie and admitted he went overboard.

In his opinion, though what he said were facts, he had no right to bring their issue out for public consumption.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM he struggled to hold back tears while expressing how much he misses their friendship.

According to him, Yaa Pono turned down all apologies rendered on his behalf, so he used the opportunity to make a personal humble plea.

DJ Azonto went on his knees and begged for forgiveness.

A single collaboration is all he needs from Yaa Pono who he described as his brother.

Watch video below: