Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, the assistant coach of the Black Stars, has called on Ghanaians to manage their expectations following the appointment of Chris Hughton as head coach of the team.

The 64-year-old has been named as Otto Addo’s successor and will be assisted by George Boateng.

Addo left the role as head coach following Ghana’s exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Didi Dramani and George Boateng

Following his appointment, football fans have called on the former Newcastle United and Brighton boss to end the country’s trophyless jinx.

However, Didi Dramani believes despite the rich experience of Hughton, Ghanaians need to manage their hopes for the new coach.

“Chris Hughton brings about team value, cohesion and strong relations. [His] experience at the EPL level is huge and that is why I said he has still it all but is still open-minded,” he told Joy Sports in an exclusive interview.

“We have to be very modest in terms of our expectations; support and align especially our huge industry which is the media point that we need to have a clear view of how we are rolling things so you can see the progress,” he added.

Prior to taking over the new role, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss served as the technical advisor for the Black Stars at the World Cup working closely with Addo, George Boateng and Didi Dramani.

Didi Dramani and Boateng will continue their roles as assistant coaches under Hughton with their first official assignment being the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.