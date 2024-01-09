Tottenham will host holders Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Chelsea face title contenders Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in another all-Premier League meeting.
Manchester United, who defeated Wigan Athletic on Monday, will be away either to League Two Newport County or National League side Eastleigh.
Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked club left in the cup, visit Ipswich of the Championship. Ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, 27 January.
George Elokobi’s side, who play in the sixth-tier National League South, beat League One Stevenage 1-0 on Saturday.
Fifth-placed Spurs trail by City by one point in the Premier League table but they have beaten Pep Guardiola’s side on all five of their visits to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Their meeting is one of four guaranteed all-Premier League ties, with Fulham hosting Newcastle and Brighton travelling to Sheffield United. There is the potential for a further two – West Ham will host Nottingham Forest if both win their third-round replays, while Luton will travel to Crystal Palace or Everton if they overcome Bolton.
The reward for Wolves if they win their third-round replay with fellow Premier League side Brentford is a trip to local rivals West Brom, who are chasing promotion from the Championship.
Either Bristol Rovers, 10th in League One, or Championship side Norwich will travel to Liverpool.
FA Cup fourth-round draw
Watford v Southampton
Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham
Bournemouth v Swansea City
West Brom v Brentford or Wolves
West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City
Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Maidstone United
Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle
Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
Newport County or Eastleigh v Manchester United
Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham v Newcastle United