A former member of the now-disbanded music trio Dunsin, Ernest Wiafe-Koranteng has advised aspiring musicians to be wary of forming music groups due to the challenges they present.

In an interview with DJ Slim on Hitz FM’s morning show Daybreak Hitz, Wiafe recounted the difficulties of being in a music group and advised against it.

“One toughest [sic] company you could ever get yourself in [is a music group]. It is very hard. I don’t think any artiste should ever think of of joining a group,” he said.

Discussing the factors that led to the group’s collapse, Wiafe highlighted a lack of selflessness among the members.

“It wasn’t about women or money. To tell you the truth, it was as result of selfishness. In a group, while you are thinking for us [the group], someone is thinking for himself. Sometimes you get a gig that should be good for you but you bring it to the group. But someone gets it wants to do it alone,” he noted.

According to Wiafe, as the leader of Dunsin, he tried to keep the group together, but the other members had their own agendas, which did not align with the group’s goals.

Formed in 2005, Dunsin rose to fame in 2008 with their hit song ‘Oyeadieyie’. The group included Wiafe (known as SwiitLypz), Ernest Obeng (also known as Omega), and Ahmed Kenneh Larweh (aka Sparqlyin).

Following the release of ‘Abba Father’, Wiafe is now promoting his new song titled ‘I’m in Love’, which features the legendary highlife musician Oheneba Kissi.

“I did this song four years ago. I did my vocals and all that but thinking about the song, I decided to go show it to him [Oheneba Kissi]. I went there, I played the song and he was like ‘wow’, you’ve sung the song. I will also rap for you,” he shared.

