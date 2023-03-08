Moments after Ghana Music Awards Europe got launched in Accra, Ghana, organisers of Ghana Music Awards France have stepped out to threaten an injunction.

The PRO of the Ghana Music Awards France event, Samuel Owusu Asare, in an interview on Adom FM’s weekend show Entertainment Hall said he was surprised to know Ghana Music Awards Europe has been launched in Ghana.

According to him, his team is already in talks and has registered the franchise, Ghana Music Awards Europe, hence they are surprised another team will push the idea.

Reacting to this on the same show, Prince McKay, organiser of the popular RTP Awards, debunked the assertion indicating that he had already trademarked the Ghana Music Awards Europe, so there is no clause preventing him from commencing the international awards scheme.

He explained that the trademark cuts across and further protects their intellectual rights to begin the Ghana Music Awards Europe.

Meanwhile, checks by the Adom Entertainment Hall shows that none of them have actually registered the trademark.

The Head of Partnership and Strategic Sales of the International Trademark, Johan Qvarfordt, confirmed to Adom FM’s Mike 2 that ‘Ghana Music Awards Europe’ is yet to be registered.

Additionally, a check made by Adomonline.com on Trademarkia.com indicates the Ghana Music Awards Europe is up for trademark registration.

