Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has paid a working visit to the headquarters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). The visit was in consonance with the stronger Party-Government relationship of the NPP.

Dr Kokofu was welcomed by NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 on behalf of the entire national leadership of the party.

In a succinct welcome statement, Chairman Ntim resounded the need for a strong and effective collaboration amongst various stakeholders of the party and government functionaries as the party seeks a-historic third consecutive general election victory in 2024.

Recounting the success stories of his outfit, Hon. Dr Kokofu indicated that as the primary regulatory body of the country’s environment, the Environmental Protection Agency, under his leadership, has formed international alliances in furtherance of Ghana’s climate mitigation and adaptation interests.

In accordance with this, the EPA, during the recently held Conference of the Parties (COP 27) to the Paris Climate Agreement in Egypt, strongly advocated for rich industrial countries to bear the cost of climate-induced disasters and disruptions to the local economies of developing countries.

This, he intimated, bears the potential to attract international donor funding for Ghana’s climate adaptation and mitigation interventions.

Dr Kokofu also disclosed that the EPA and the government of Ghana have relentlessly sought to make Ghana, a leader in global environmental concerns, culminating in Ghana assuming the Presidency of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), an association of 55 of the most climate-threatened countries in 2022.

He further noted that upon assumption of office, he has pursued a robust recruitment drive to shore up the staff strength of the Agency, which he said, has improved its operational efficiencies.

Commenting on the menace of illegal small-scale mining in the country, Hon. Kokofu asserted that while the laws of the country do not prohibit mining, it is incumbent on all miners to adhere to safe environmental practices to sustain the country’s natural environment.

He hinted that plans are far advanced to make the Environmental Protection Agency an Authority, a development that would make his outfit the first to issue permits for all activities related to the environment.

This he noted, would contribute to the Agency’s effectiveness in pursuing its mandate of safeguarding the environment.

The National Executives of the Party who were led by Chairman Ntim to welcome Hon. Kokofu were: Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary; Alhaji Masawudu Osman, National Third Vice Chairperson; Madam Kate Gyamfua, National Women Organiser; Dr Antoinette Tsibu Darko, Deputy General Secretary; and Haruna Mohammed, Deputy General Secretary.

Also present were: Mr Joseph Kwayaja, Deputy National Organiser; Mr Isaac Jay Nii Amahtey Hyde, Deputy National Youth Organiser; Miss Sandra Sarkodee-Addo, Deputy National Youth Organiser, Miss Miriam Awurama Duah, Deputy National Women Organiser, Miss Safia Mohammed, Deputy National Women Organiser; Mr William Yamoah, Director for Finance and Administration; Mr Richard Ahiagbah, Director for Communications and Mr Ernest Owusu-Kumih, Director for Research, Mr George Krobea Asante, Deputy Director for Communications, Hajia Rabi, Deputy Director for Communications, Mr Asiedu Kokuro, Deputy Director for Communications, Mr Stephen Forson, Deputy Director for IT and Mr Kwabena Frimpong, Deputy Director for Protocols.