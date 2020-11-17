Rapper Eno Barony has been crowned the Best Female Rap Act in Africa at the 2020 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

The self-acclaimed Rap Goddess beat nine other contenders across the continent to win the award.

These include Nakai (South Africa), Moonya (Senegal), Rosa Ree (Tanzania), Bombshell Grenade (Zambia), Muthoni Drummer Queen (Kenya), Askia (Cameroon), Candy Bleakz (Nigeria), Keko (Uganda) and Rouge from South Africa.

Taking to Twitter to share the news Eno Barony wrote: “The Best Female Rap Act in Africa @afrimma wow dreams come through. Thank u all for believing in me this is for Ghana.”

MORE:

The Best Female Rap Act in Africa @afrimma wow dreams come through. Thank u all for believing in me this is for ghana pic.twitter.com/hTxtWEjmek — RAP GODDESS (@eno_barony) November 16, 2020

Reacting to her win, many fans say they are not surprised the rapper took home the award.

Many of them explained that her work during the year speak for itself.

Out of 25 nominations for Ghana, Eno was the only artiste who took home an award