A lecturer at the University of Florida, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, has said Ghana has retrogressed in her fight against corruption.

In his view, corruption is now king following the resignation of Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

“Corruption has won the fight; it is now king in Ghana,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Tuesday.

Prof Azar

He indicated that the supposed conduct of President Akufo-Addo, inviting the Special Prosecutor for a discussion over his report on the Corruption Risk Assessement conducted into the Agyapa Royal deal has compromised his independence.

He described the President’s conduct as a clear case of interference in the work of the independent SP.

The lawyer, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, maintained said corruption had become very prevalent and now accepted as a way of life in Ghana.

Play attached audio below for more: