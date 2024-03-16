Nikki Martin, President&CEO of global trade association EnerGeo Alliance, will deliver a presentation on Geophysical Studies&African Exploration Prospects at the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) Cocktail and Networking Function in Houston – taking place on March 19 at the Four Seasons Hotel. Martin is expected to outline frontier exploration opportunities, thereby promoting investment in line with Angolan production targets.

Taking place ahead of the AOG 2024 conference – scheduled for October 2-4 in Luanda – the networking event provides US investors and project developers with the opportunity to connect with Angolan oil and gas leaders. Insights from Martins will further enhance the understanding of the Angolan margin.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the ANPG; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Comprising three major basins – the Lower Congo, Kwanza-Benguela and Namibe basins – the Angolan margin’s appeal comes from its proven resource potential and successful project portfolio. The country holds over 2.5 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves, with production averaging 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd). Additionally, the country’s proven gas reserves are measured at 11 trillion cubic feet. Development opportunities in both oil and gas are present across each stage of the exploration life-cycle- from frontier exploration to mature producing assets – highlighting a strategic opportunity for US companies.

Martin’s presentation during the AOG 2024 networking event will shed light on exploration prospects in Angola and across the region. As a global trade association, EnerGeo Alliance supports the safe discovery, development and mainstay of energy sources worldwide, connecting earth science and energy in pursuit of a more industrialized global economy. As Angola invites investment in exploration, associations such as EnerGeo Alliance stand to strengthen the safe, efficient and competitive development of resources.

There is still time to secure your participation at the AOG 2024 networking event in Houston. Hosted in collaboration with the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency of Angola, the event promises a comprehensive overview of Angola’s exploration and production opportunities.

Visit https://apo-opa.co/49X53ZS to secure your spot!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.