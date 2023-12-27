The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has officially discontinued its traditional manual system for vehicle registration and related services.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the DVLA highlighted its commitment to eradicating identity theft and false representation by transitioning all vehicle registration services to a digital platform accessible online (online.dvla.gov.gh).

The DVLA cited the National Identity Register Regulations of 2012 (L) 2111, which mandates the use of the National Identity Card for identity verification in transactions.

This regulation covers all services involving applications and approvals. Consequently, the DVLA will exclusively accept the National Identification Card for identity verification in its services.

Identity verification can be carried out either in person at any DVLA office or remotely using the “DVLA verify” mobile app, which is available for download on Google Play or the Apple Store.

The DVLA strongly encouraged registered vehicle owners to visit any of its offices to authenticate their vehicle records and undergo biometric identity verification.