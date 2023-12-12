The Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Communications Committee, Samuel George, has called for cool head between the Communication Ministry and broadcasters over the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform.

Mr George has said though TV stations that use the DTT platform must pay, the ministry must also be measured in its designation of fees and rates.

He argued that the platform incurs significant costs for the state in its operation and cannot be provided to broadcasters for free.

The Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP) made these comments on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem, stating the Ministry must reconsider the $10,000 monthly fee for broadcasters.

“This whole thing about charges is a long-standing principle from the days of Dr Omane Boamah (former Communications Minister), when the DTT platform was built and government all these years has been paying for it.

“So the platform is not free but the $10,000 fee proposed by the Minister needs to come down. Also the minister on her own cannot given prices; it has to come to parliament for approval and once that is done, nobody can challenge it,” he said.

The Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on Monday warned that television signals to homes and offices may be cut next year if operators fail to pay for the DTT platform.

The announcement has been met with mixed reactions with the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), describing it as unfortunate.

However, Mr George has allayed fears that the platform will not be shut down.

He further urged GIBA and the Communications Ministry to engage in a more collaborative approach because they need each other to operate effectively.

“I don’t think the platforms will shut down and that is even not what the minister said. There is a misunderstanding between the ministry and GIBA over the appointment of board members. The committee is ready for them because certain conversations has to go on and we will act as the intermediary to find amicable solution,” he added.

