Drama was witnessed at Ngleshie Amanfrom in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region when a family was forced to exhume a buried body.

The family reportedly buried their relative at the Amanfrom cemetery without the permission of the traditional authorities on Saturday.

Per reports obtained, the family sneaked in to bury the dead without performing any rites nor paying bills.

When the news broke out to the traditional leaders, they objected to the burial with explanation that it goes against cultural value during the ban on noisemaking.

They forced the family to exhume the body and deposit it back to the mortuary and wait until the ban is over on June 14 or bury him outside Ga jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the environmental agency is yet to visit the grave site to fumigate the environment.

