Lawyers for the Mirror Group have accused Prince Harry’s side of “wasting time” by not having him available to give evidence today.

Andrew Green said it was “absolutely extraordinary we were told just last week that he is not available for day one of his own trial.”

It’s not the first time the two sides have clashed over the management of the case. David Sherborne, for the claimants, has been criticised several times in recent weeks for the length of his submissions – he said this morning he needs three hours to make an opening statement.

MGN’s lawyers asked for Prince Harry to be available today to give evidence but the BBC was told on Friday by his legal team he would not be.