The Catholic Priest at Jasikan Diocese, Reverend Father Ernest Backus Bempong, has advised parents to be more responsible and desist from wasting money on buying funeral clothes and others and invest such a resource in their children’s future, especially in the area of education.

He said quality education called for sacrifice, stressing that investing in the education of the child was necessary to address child delinquency, and other irresponsible behaviour on the part of children who did not have a proper upbringing.

According to him, education was a shared responsibility, and a country that failed to develop its people intellectually faced the challenge of opting out of the ‘global village’ where knowledge and transformation were the order of the day.

Rev. Father Ernest said this in an interview with Adom News’ Obrempongba Owusu at a career day organised by Lady of Apostles at Nkwanta South to expose children to various career opportunities.

The students were dressed in the respective professions they hope to pursue in the future: doctors, nurses, pilots, police, military officers lawyers, and judges.

The school administrator, Rev. Sister Angelina Adoma, indicated the aim was to groom children in the community to become useful persons in the future.

She advised parents to support their children by providing them with needs to enhance their academic future.

However, some parents who were at the event, commended the school authorities for the programme, urging government to introduce Career Day as part of its new syllabus to inform children’s decisions in making career selections.

ALSO READ: