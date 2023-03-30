Ghanaian actor and football team owner and manager Yaw Dabo was spotted in Paris looking fresh and speaking french with a young french boy from Paris.

Walking from a corner in a hilarious posture, he had his arms wide opened and far from his body, teaching Ama Tundra, Ghanaian Youtuber and content creator, how the Paris walk is done.

Dabo shook the hands of a young french kid who was slightly taller than him despite his age and spoke some french to him.

The young french student with his student’s bag behind him tried to answer but could not understand what Dabo was talking about.

Yaw Dabo also bragged to Ama Tundra, who has been out of the country for the first time to follow his lead since he has flown in and out of the country on several occasions.

Watch the video of Yaw Dabo speaking french below:

Video credit: Zionfelix

