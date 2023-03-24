Ghanaian actors Yaw Dabo and Akrobeto, in a classic showdown of wit and humour, challenged each other in a side-splitting battle to determine who speaks the English language better.

The epic showdown took place during a health walk, leaving the large crowd present in stitches.

The two Kumawood stars have been known for their excellent acting skills, but this time, they decided to put their English speaking skills to the test.

Yaw Dabo and Akrobeto engaged in the friendly and hilarious contest, which had everyone present cheering and laughing.

The video of the contest was shared on social media, and it quickly went viral. Many people praised the two actors for their hilarious performance.