Self-acclaimed Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN), Kwame Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN, has registered his displeasure in comic actor, Lilwin.

Lilwin rejected a honorary sculpture because in his eyes, it looked more like Dr UN than himself.

This, in Dr UN’s view is improper and unprofessional as the artist meant well before taking time to craft his imagine in appreciation of his craft.

He indicated in a video he shared on social media that Lilwin’s ingratitude has subjected the artist to trolling.

“Lilwin is saying the statue should be given to me because it resembles me but I don’t receive awards of such caliber. If the person presented it to me, I would take it because it’s appreciation and it shows the person likes you”.

According to Dr Un, Lilwin is fond of trolling him on social media, and it is about time he puts the actor in his place.

“Lilwin was trolling me for honoring big people in this country. We are still in the learning process and not many people know more about honorary awards so I don’t blame him,” he said.

Having been interviewed on the BBC and CNN, Dr UN believes he is a big man in the game and as such he should be accorded some respect.