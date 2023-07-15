Famous Kumawood actor Lilwin has been captured in a viral social Tik Tok video doing his wife, Maame Serwaa’s hair.

The video spotted the duo in their living room.

In the video, Maame Serwaa already had a neatly braided her which the actor tried to wrap for her.

Mrs Nkansah who appeared delighted over the experience sang and danced to Daddy Lumba’s Mensei da song as the actor just focused on what he was doing.

Lilwin proved to his fans he was a versatile man whose many skills go beyond acting as he did the hair like a professional.

Social media users have been thrilled by the bond that exists between the couple and have expressed their admiration for them.

Watch the video below:

