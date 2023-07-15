For some time now, the performance of the students at the Ayawaso East Municipal at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has been nothing to write home about despite the efforts of teachers and headmasters.

The dwindling academic performance pushed the municipality’s education directorate to conduct an assessment to ascertain the cause of the poor performance despite the hard work and extra efforts exhibited by teachers.

The Ayawaso East Municipal Director of Education, Adisa Tassa, says reading to understand and write was identified as the major setback thwarting all their efforts.

Ayawaso East Education Director, Adisa Tassa.

To get it right, Reading Festival was introduced to reorganize the foundation to get it at once.





The Education Directorate has organized its 2nd edition of its reading festival which seeks to improve the reading skills of their pupils as it is one of the measures identified by the directorate to help improve learner’s performance.

The reading festival, which was held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Nima Presby Church Hall, saw pupils from six different schools from different circuits ranging from Basic One to Basic Three battle it out.

In order to know the reason for such a program, Adisa Tassa, who is the Ayawaso East Municipal Director of Education, said they have realised that most of the pupils have difficulty in writing, especially when it comes to sitting the BECE which leads to poor outcomes reason for deciding to continue with the reading festival by holding a second edition so they can gain the requisite skills.





The Regional Director of Education’s representative at the event, Habib Kotomey, added that the programme, which began last year, is one that is dear to the Director’s heart and so it is something they have embraced as a region to help the pupils improve on their reading and writing skills.

Habib Kotomey

Also, the Chairman of the Parent Teacher Association, Chief Inspector Richard Amemor, expressed how honoured they were to have such a thing organised for their children to help them in their studies and open their minds and ended by saying “Catch them young and they shall be yours forever”.

Finally, Chief Seidu Louis, who served as the Special Guest of Honour, congratulated the Municipal Education Directorate for such a feat and also said teachers must be appreciated and motivated as they are the ones “who make us who we become in future” and urged the pupils to take their studies seriously so they can become prominent people in the society in years to come.