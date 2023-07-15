Accra Hearts of Oak defender and former Black Stars player, Samuel Inkoom, has made it known that insults from fans help in the improvement of players.

The 34-year-old defender was speaking in a yet-to-be-aired interview on Adom TV’s Agokansie Nkommo with Mavis Avornyo, also known as Firelady.

Mr Inkoom insisted many fans insult players not because they want to undermine them but for them to improve their skills.

He said most of the players complain of fans insulting them and due to that, they want to give up.

The footballer noted that the insults from fans actually help in the improvement of a player if taken on the positive side.

“Most of the players listen to fans insulting them, they come out saying this fan and that are insulting us so we have given up. Listen if you are not insulted, how will you work hard? They are not insulting you in such a way that you will give up but instead, they insult for you to improve on yourself,” he stated.

Samuel Inkoom scored a goal and made 44 appearances for the Ghana National team, Black Stars and six appearances for the Ghana U20 team.

