The Ghana Health Service is urging all and sundry to get vaccinated.

As Covid-19 active cases soar, the Service is worried efforts to clamp down on the disease will be zilch as a section of Ghanaians are unwilling to vaccinate.

The Director of Public Health at GHS, Dr Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, said “Covid-19 cases have risen over the last two weeks.”

According to him, it is a sign that the virus still persists, thus, the citizenry should not let down their guard.

“Our latest data shows about 300 cases. This shows that the virus is not totally out of the system. We also have flu (H3N2) going around, so a number of people are coughing and sneezing. Most of the test results come out as either H3N2 or Covid-19.”

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, Dr Bekoe noted that most of the cases are in the Greater Accra Region.

“Some were recorded in schools, others were traced to parties and indoor events.”

On the back of this, he preached that the more people get vaccinated, “we can at least control the spread.”

He noted that health experts cannot predict if the virus will ever be a thing of the past, “that is why we are trying to integrate it into our healthcare and pushing for more vaccinations.”

With less than 10% of Ghanaians vaccinated, Dr Bekoe fears the country could experience another wave of the virus.

GHS is, thus, going to intensify its campaign to get more people vaccinated in the coming days.

“There will be one this week, between the 8th and 12th, and another between the 23rd and 27th of this month.”

Covid-19 cases are on the rise again.

Data from the Ghana Health Service shows a steady increase since the start of April.

Some school management teams are already alarmed at the rise in the number of school children falling sick with sore throat and other Covid-19 symptoms.

A notice from one of such schools to parents says there is a sharp rise in the number of students who report to the school’s sick bay with sore throats, colds and severe headache.