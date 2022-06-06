A video widely in circulation has captured the last moments of a pastor who slumped and died in church.

The preacher man, whose identity is not immediately known, was ministering to his congregants when he suddenly fell unconscious.

He was preaching on the consequence that will befall occultists and witches who suck human blood, and while attempting to open a verse in his Bible, he went straight to the ground.

The incident caused quite a ruckus as elders rushed to his rescue in attempts to resuscitate him.

Reports indicate that he did not survive the attack.