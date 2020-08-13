Running mate to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the election 2020 campaign, has urged all political actors to express tolerance in their submissions in the run-up to the general elections.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the values of respect imbibed by the Christian teachings must come to bare as they communicate their policies through respect for each other despite one’s side of the political divide.

“We know the role Christianity has played not only in the country and our communities or families but in our individual lives. May we let all that preaching that has gone on from Sunday school up to this point, count for something,” she said.

The former Education Minister made these comments during her formal introduction to the Christian community at the Headquarters of the Assemblies of God Church in Accra.

Addressing members of the clergy, Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang further advised against gaging mechanisms that hold back electorates and stakeholder’s ability to independently make decisions as far as dissenting views are concerned.

“It is demonstrated in how we tolerate views that are dissenting from ours. How we respect others people and how we avoid the use of language that is not edifying and how we avoid the use of force just to coerce people and prevent them from thinking,” she added.

The former University of Cape Coast Vice-Chancellor also called on the Church to support the NDC towards its bid to alleviate the plight of the vulnerable, a major principle that spurred her passion for the party.

“He [Jesus] came for the sake of the vulnerable that is why find the party attractive in the sense that from its founder right up to our leaders, the concern is for the vulnerable.

“May we use the little power he gives us to also to empower and create peace,” she emphasised.

Also speaking at the event, NDC flagbearer John Mahama urged religious leaders to join the party’s bid to salvage the country’s democracy.