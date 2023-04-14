The Ministry of Health has restricted its staff from the use of elevators in the facility from the 1st to the 3rd floor.

The Ministry also directed its staff not to access the lift on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The directive, the Ministry explained is due to huge debt incurred maintaining the elevators.

In a memorandum to the staff, management said: “As you are aware, the country is going through some Economic Restructuring.

“This situation has impacted on Government’s financial releases to all Public Sector Institutions.

Management has also noticed the huge amount of funds expended on maintaining the Ministry’s facilities including the elevators.”

The Health Ministry entreated its staff to support the initiative by complying with the directive.

“Consequently, Management and all staff members are encouraged to support this initiative by complying with the directive. Counting on your usual cooperation,” the Ministry added in the memorandum signed by its Director, General Administration, Frank Raji.

