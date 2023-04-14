A video of Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo and Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan dancing together at an event has drawn praise from Ghanaians.

The two looked like a lovely couple as they displayed smooth dance moves to the admiration of all present at an event ahead.

The video has garnered comments praising the political figures for setting a good example of unity and togetherness.

Meanwhile, in 2020, John Dumelo lost to his political rival, Lydia Alhassan, yet he has promised a comeback in 2024.

However, the impending political battle did not stop them from enjoying each other’s company on the dance floor.

Watch the video below:

