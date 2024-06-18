Ghanaian actor, Don Little has warned musician, King Paluta for joining Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his campaign.

The video, which went viral on social media, captures King Paluta singing alongside the Vice President during a tour in the Ashanti Region.

In response to criticism, King Paluta defended his actions, arguing that there was no harm in accepting the Vice President’s invitation.

He is said to have described netizens who criticised him as having ’empty heads.’

However, Don Little warned that, King Paluta’s involvement in politics could harm his career.

According to him, politicians played no role in King Paluta’s rise to fame thus must remain politically neutral.

“I beg you, you’re not a star yet; it’s not a politician who makes you a star. Whether NPP or NDC, everyone is your fan. The kind of work you do, you’re not supposed to take one side. Even if you’re not on one side and it’s a business you’re doing, Ghanaians will take it that you’re doing politics” Don Little said.

He further advised, “Both of us have suffered before. We were not helped by politicians, and now that God has raised you, don’t let any politician spoil the name you have made. Learn from Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy.”

King Paluta, whose real name is Thomas Adjei Wireko, is a Ghanaian rapper and singer who began his music career in the early 2000s.

Known for motivating youth through his songs, his track “Sika Aba Fie” has gained significant popularity.

In 2024, his hit song “ASEDA” earned him four nominations at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) and the title of Best New Artiste.

