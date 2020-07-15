Organisers of the Ghana DJ Awards have announced a battle between two of the country’s best Disc Jockeys (DJs).

Celebrated DJs Andy Dosty and DJ Black will entertain their fans during this year’s edition to spice up the Awards.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz, Merqury Quaye revealed that there will be that ‘Battle for supremacy’ where both DJs will show off their class.

“It’s been seven years and I am pulling a challenge in this year’s edition. I am putting it out here officially that there will be a battle between Andy Dosty and Dj Black,” Mr Quaye announced.

Andy Dosty has so far declared his acceptance of the challenge, but DJ Black is yet to make any declaration.