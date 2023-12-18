The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nkwanta South has called on eligible voters in the area to go out in their numbers and vote in the District Level Elections (DLE) scheduled for tomorrow, December 19, 2023.

The MCE, Bright Lenwah, who made the call, said residents must take a keen interest in the election of Assembly members who play a crucial role in their communities for effective governance at the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, he noted that a vibrant local government system is essential to provide a solid foundation for national development.

“It is important for all Ghanaians to go out and vote for the best people to lead at the local level” he emphasized.

Mr. Lenwah said there is a need to prioritize this local-level election because it is important to ensure that Ghana’s democracy works well.

Providing an update on insecurity issues within the municipality, he said maximum measures have been put in place to ensure voters are provided with enough security for their safety.

The MCE urged electorates to be mindful and avoid any atrocities that have the tendency to destroy the election process.

Meanwhile, officials of the Electoral Commission are yet to receive the election materials.

