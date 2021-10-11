Diana Hamilton wins Artiste of the Year at Ghana Music Awards UK

Gospel Musician Diana Antwi Hamilton has been crowned the overall artiste of the year at the just-ended KabFam Ghana music awards.

Diana beat Medikal, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, and Stonebwoy.

This makes the third time she’s winning the Artiste of the Year as she’s recently won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and the Ghana Music Awards USA.

Aside from the ‘Artiste of the Year’, she also won the ‘Gospel Artiste of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year’ awards.

The “Adom” hitmaker was accompanied by her husband and management to receive the award.

Receiving the award, Diana thanked her fans and loved ones for voting for her.

She also thanked the organisers, Alordia Promotions and West Coast, for the support for Ghanaian talents who have contributed immensely towards the growth of Ghanaian music.

Other winners on the night include Medikal, Shatta Wale, Kidi, Reggie & Bollie, and others.

The event was hosted by Joy Entertainment’s Lexis Bill and Entrepreneur, Confidence Haugan.