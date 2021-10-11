A Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) has exposed an alleged thief who targets unsuspecting persons in corporate settings.

The man was exposed following his latest thievery at a Laboratory shop specialised in the installation and servicing of medical equipment, located at Ogbojo Roundabout.

The alleged thief reportedly gained access to the offices after deceiving cleaners that he was a staff of the company.

As the coast was clear, he is seen on the CCTV footage which has become public, scrutinizing the area before packing multiple laptops into a bag he was carrying.

He did so without rush as the office was empty, on October 7, around 6:13 am.

The yet-to-be-identified man is also said to have previously launched similar operations at an Oil Storage and Transportation company.

Watch the video below for more: